Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 11 – June 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BAKER, JONATHAN DOUGLASS
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-06-11
Released: 2024-06-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12717, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12717, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12717, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WRIGHT, JEANETTE LYNN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12718, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12718, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12719, CASH OR SURETY, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12719, CASH OR SURETY, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
STEWART, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-11
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12720, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12723, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12721, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT