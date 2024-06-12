Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 11 – June 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BAKER, JONATHAN DOUGLASS

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-06-11

Released: 2024-06-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12717, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12717, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #12717, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WRIGHT, JEANETTE LYNN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12718, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #12718, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12719, CASH OR SURETY, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12719, CASH OR SURETY, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court



STEWART, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-11

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: