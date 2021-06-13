Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 12 – June 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

FAIRBANKS, DESMOND JOHNSON

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8220, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

