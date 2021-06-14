Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 13 – June 14, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Remove or Circumvent Interlock Device -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERNARD, TRACY DEAN Age: 55 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

