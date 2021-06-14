Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 13 – June 14, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Remove or Circumvent Interlock Device -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8223, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BERNARD, TRACY DEAN

Age: 55
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FAIRBANKS, DESMOND JOHNSON

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8220, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

