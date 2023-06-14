Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 13 – June 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11178, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT