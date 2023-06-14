Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 13 – June 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: