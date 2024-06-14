Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 13 – June 14, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12730, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

QUICKENDEN, BRENT BARRY

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2024-06-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12729, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

