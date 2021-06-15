Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 14 – June 15, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GREGORY, REGINA TERESE Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-14 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #8230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #8230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JENKINS, ANDREW Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-14 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #8229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #8229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #8229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

