Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 14 – June 15, 2021

GREGORY, REGINA TERESE
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-14
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JENKINS, ANDREW
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-14
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT