Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 14 – June 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARSH, JOHN OTIS

Age: 55

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Careless Driving 1st Off (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORGAN, KEITH ALLEN

Age: 53

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

