Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 15 – June 16, 2021

WOOD, BRYAN SCOTT
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
MULDOON, TIMOTHY THOMAS
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: , Bond: #8236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2021-06-15
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT