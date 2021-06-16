Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 15 – June 16, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

WOOD, BRYAN SCOTT

Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-06-15
Released: 2021-06-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8231, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MULDOON, TIMOTHY THOMAS

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Burglary From Vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: #8236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LAWLESS, SEAN RICHARD

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8235, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2021-06-15
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

