Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 15 – June 16, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WOOD, BRYAN SCOTT Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2021-06-15 Released: 2021-06-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8231, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MULDOON, TIMOTHY THOMAS Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #8236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle Status: , Bond: #8236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAWLESS, SEAN RICHARD Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8235, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

