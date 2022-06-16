Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 15 – June 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BUZIS, RICKY TRAVIS
Age: 40
Address: STILLWATER, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-16
Arresting Agency: GRMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSTON, RONALD ALLEN
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9759, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9761, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
