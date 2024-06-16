Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 15 – June 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BERTAGNOLLI, JULIUS ANTHONY

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12746, CASH OR SURETY, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12746, CASH OR SURETY, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12746, CASH OR SURETY, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court



GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court



LANE, KRISTIN KAYE

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



NUNEZ HERNANDEZ, EDSON

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-06-15

Released: 2024-06-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO