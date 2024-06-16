Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 15 – June 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BERTAGNOLLI, JULIUS ANTHONY
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12746, CASH OR SURETY, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12746, CASH OR SURETY, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12746, CASH OR SURETY, $1125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12745, CASH OR SURETY, $1165, Court: RS Municipal Court
GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12744, CASH OR SURETY, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
LANE, KRISTIN KAYE
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
NUNEZ HERNANDEZ, EDSON
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-06-15
Released: 2024-06-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12741, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT