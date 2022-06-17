Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 16 – June 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

OHLIN, JOHN WILLIAM

Age: 34

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking: 2022-06-16

Released: 2022-06-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9764, CASH, $450, Court: OTHER

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #9763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: OR’D, Bond: #9763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: OR’D, Bond: #9763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



PACHECO, MARIE BERNICE

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALVARADO MONTES DE OCA, MIRNA M

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-06-16

Scheduled Release: 2022-07-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9765, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, RACHELLE LYNN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-06-16

Released: 2022-06-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9762, CASH, $197, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

