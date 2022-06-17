Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 16 – June 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OHLIN, JOHN WILLIAM
Age: 34
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking: 2022-06-16
Released: 2022-06-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9764, CASH, $450, Court: OTHER
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #9763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #9763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #9763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
PACHECO, MARIE BERNICE
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVARADO MONTES DE OCA, MIRNA M
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-06-16
Scheduled Release: 2022-07-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (REACT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9765, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, RACHELLE LYNN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-06-16
Released: 2022-06-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9762, CASH, $197, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
