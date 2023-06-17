Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 16 – June 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RIVERA, KERRY RAY

Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11193, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11192, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 60 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11191, CASH, $275, Court: GR Municipal Court



JOHNSON, MALCOLM EUGENE

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: