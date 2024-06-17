Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 16 – June 17, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JENSEN, CODY JAMES

Age: 30

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARA, LUIS ANGELO

Age: 41

Address: DELTONA, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: