Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 17 – June 18, 2021

422

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

DORSEY, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Shoplifting (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

NELSON, CHRISTOPHER LEROY

Age: 24
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8250, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8250, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MITZNER, NORA

Age: 33
Address: NEW YORK CITY, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CLAUDIO, LOUIE R

Age: 36
Address: BRONX, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FLORES CORTEZ, MARCOS

Age: 40
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-06-17
Arresting Agency: ICE

LARA HERNANDEZ, JOSE

Age: 38
Address: AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-06-17
Arresting Agency: ICE

QUERALTO AVENDANO, EDUARDO

Age: 25
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-06-17
Arresting Agency: ICE

