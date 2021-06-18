Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 17 – June 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DORSEY, JESSICA LYNN Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-06-17 Scheduled Release: 2021-06-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

NELSON, CHRISTOPHER LEROY Age: 24 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #8250, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #8250, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MITZNER, NORA Age: 33 Address: NEW YORK CITY, NY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLAUDIO, LOUIE R Age: 36 Address: BRONX, NY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FLORES CORTEZ, MARCOS Age: 40 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-06-17 Arresting Agency: ICE

LARA HERNANDEZ, JOSE Age: 38 Address: AMERICAN FALLS, ID Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-06-17 Arresting Agency: ICE