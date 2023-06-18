Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 17 – June 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-18 Released: 2023-06-16 Type: JAIL SANCTION Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11059, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAY, ANDREW JAMES
Age: 31 Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11197, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Trespass on Union Pacific Right-of-Way
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11196, CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court