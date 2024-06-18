Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 17 – June 18, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12751, CASH OR SURETY, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



TOLMAN, LACEY LACEY

Age: 38

Address: AFTON, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12749, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



LIRA TEPCA, VICTOR HUGO

Age: 36

Address: AFTON, WY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-17

Arresting Agency: ICE