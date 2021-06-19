Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 18 – June 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LOPEZ AQUINO, LUIS ANGEL Age: 29 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #8252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #8252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

