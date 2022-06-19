Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 18 – June 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COCHRAN, JORAN MICHAEL

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #9773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #9773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAEZ, CHELSIE ANN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #9772, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #9771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: