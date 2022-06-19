Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 18 – June 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COCHRAN, JORAN MICHAEL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAEZ, CHELSIE ANN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9772, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9771, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9770, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court