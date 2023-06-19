Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 18 – June 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MEJIA TINOCO, GEOLFFRED FRANCISCO

Age: 26 Address: GARDENA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ELKINS, RAELEE DAWN

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11200, CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAY, ANDREW JAMES

Age: 31 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE

Age: 22

Booking: 2023-05-18 Released: 2023-06-18 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11060, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOLCE, CHASE ANTHONY

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-18 Released: 2023-06-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING