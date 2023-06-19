Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 18 – June 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MEJIA TINOCO, GEOLFFRED FRANCISCO
Age: 26 Address: GARDENA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11201, SURETY OR CASH, $1400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ELKINS, RAELEE DAWN
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11200, CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAY, ANDREW JAMES
Age: 31 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-06-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE
Age: 22
Booking: 2023-05-18 Released: 2023-06-18 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11060, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DOLCE, CHASE ANTHONY
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-06-18 Released: 2023-06-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11199, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11199, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court