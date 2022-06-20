Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 19 – June 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PIERCE, GENE CRAIG
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-06-19
Released: 2022-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9774, SURETY OR CASH, $590, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
SNEDDEN, RYAN R
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
NEWEY, SARAH ANNE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9775, CASH, $1410, Court: RS Municipal Court