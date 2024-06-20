Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 19 – June 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COLLEY, NICHOLAS AARON
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12756, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12756, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
KIRK, TANNA MARIE
Age: 30
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12755, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TONEY, KYLE RICK
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-06-19
Scheduled Release: 2024-08-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT