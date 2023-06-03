Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 2 – June 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ANDREWS, ROBIN KAY

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-02 Released: 2023-06-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Walking Along Roadways or Highways – Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #11141, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11141, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, BRADLEY R

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REYES, JOSE C

Age: 20 Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO

Age: 19 Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: