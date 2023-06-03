Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 2 – June 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ANDREWS, ROBIN KAY
Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-06-02 Released: 2023-06-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- Walking Along Roadways or Highways – Sidewalk
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11141, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11141, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
SMITH, BRADLEY R
Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REYES, JOSE C
Age: 20 Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO
Age: 19 Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT