Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 20 – June 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 34
Address: YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-06-20
Scheduled Release: 2022-06-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
PADILLA, ALEXANDER SOLEDAD
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9777, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- False Imprisonment
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT