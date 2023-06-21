Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 20 – June 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SOUZA, NOAH DAVID

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-20 Released: 2023-06-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11206, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court



REYNOLDS, PHILIP ISAIAH

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZE, JACOB BENJAMIN

Age: 32 Address: PORTAGE, MI

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-20 Scheduled Release: 2023-06-25 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11208, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLE, DIXON DEAN

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: