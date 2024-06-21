Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 20 – June 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KYNE, NYOUNKPAO
Age: 26
Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, STEPHAN TERRELL
Age: 30
Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT