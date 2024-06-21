Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 20 – June 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KYNE, NYOUNKPAO

Age: 26

Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #12758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, STEPHAN TERRELL

Age: 30

Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12759, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUNDERSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: