Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 21 – June 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Contact – Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

COOK, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 61 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KETHMAN, RILEE MAKURE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Scheduled Release: 2023-06-27 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FORS, BETH MARIE

Age: 58 Address: LITTLE AMERICA, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: