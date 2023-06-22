Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 21 – June 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Contact – Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COOK, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THESING, THOMAS JOHN
Age: 61 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KETHMAN, RILEE MAKURE
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Scheduled Release: 2023-06-27 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FORS, BETH MARIE
Age: 58 Address: LITTLE AMERICA, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2023-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court