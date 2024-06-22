Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 21 – June 22, 2024

0
20

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COLLINS, CONNER ANTHONY

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12764, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12764, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Open Container
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court

ELSON, NENA

Age: 23

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-06-21

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

