Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 21 – June 22, 2024

COLLINS, CONNER ANTHONY

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12764, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12764, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #12763, CASH OR SURETY, $1620, Court: GR Municipal Court



ELSON, NENA

Age: 23

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-06-21

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: