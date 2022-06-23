Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 22 – June 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DUBIK, ERIC MICHAEL
Age: 40
Address: TACOMA, WA
Booking: 2022-06-22
Released: 2022-06-22
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-06-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MERRILL, RANDI MICHELLE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-06-22
Released: 2022-06-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9782, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court