Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 22 – June 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WATSABAUGH, COLTER WESLEY
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITE, CODY SAMUEL
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-06-22 Released: 2023-06-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11216, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SHELL, MISTY DAWN
Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-06-22 Released: 2023-06-22 Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Arresting Agency: RSPD
EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-06-22 Released: 2023-06-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11213, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Remove or Circumvent Interlock Device -1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11213, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT