Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 22 – June 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WATSABAUGH, COLTER WESLEY

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, CODY SAMUEL

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-22 Released: 2023-06-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11216, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SHELL, MISTY DAWN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-22 Released: 2023-06-22 Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Arresting Agency: RSPD

EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-22 Released: 2023-06-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING