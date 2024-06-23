Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 22 – June 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
EMERSON, ANNELISE MARIE
Age: 23
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-09
Released: 2024-06-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12562, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12562, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Right Side of Roadway
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12562, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT