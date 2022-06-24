Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 23 – June 24, 2022

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-06-23 Released: 2022-06-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #9789, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANSON, MICHAEL ROY

Age: 62

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9790, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

Sponsor

DAVIS, BRYSON JOSEPH

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Possession of Forged Writings
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CRANFORD, KOBY JAMIE JUNIOR

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, DAVID C

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-06-23

Released: 2022-06-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9786, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR