Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 23 – June 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-06-23 Released: 2022-06-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #9789, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANSON, MICHAEL ROY
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9790, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
DAVIS, BRYSON JOSEPH
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Possession of Forged Writings
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRANFORD, KOBY JAMIE JUNIOR
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, DAVID C
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-06-23
Released: 2022-06-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9786, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
