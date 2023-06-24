Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 23 – June 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HAMILTON, JIMMY EARNEST

Age: 51 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-06-23 Released: 2023-06-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



BLEDSOE, DARREL LEE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-06-23 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-23 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court

No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court



THOMAS, AMANDA JO

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-23 Scheduled Release: 2023-06-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: