Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 23 – June 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HAMILTON, JIMMY EARNEST
Age: 51 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-06-23 Released: 2023-06-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
BLEDSOE, DARREL LEE
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-06-23 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG
Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-23 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
- No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
THOMAS, AMANDA JO
Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-23 Scheduled Release: 2023-06-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Cruelty to Animals (Food, Water, etc.)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court