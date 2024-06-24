Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 23 – June 24, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CARSON, CHRISTIAN STEPHVON

Age: 24

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking: 2024-06-23

Released: 2024-06-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALKER, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-06-23

Released: 2024-06-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12766, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMERON, BENJAMIN DALE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-06-23

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALFARO, JOSE CRUZ

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12769, CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



FREDERICK, ALICIA RYANA

Age: 21

Address: NORFOLK, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: