Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 23 – June 24, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CARSON, CHRISTIAN STEPHVON

Age: 24

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking: 2024-06-23

Released: 2024-06-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WALKER, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-06-23

Released: 2024-06-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12766, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CAMERON, BENJAMIN DALE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-06-23

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ALFARO, JOSE CRUZ

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12769, CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

FREDERICK, ALICIA RYANA

Age: 21

Address: NORFOLK, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR