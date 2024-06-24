Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 23 – June 24, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CARSON, CHRISTIAN STEPHVON
Age: 24
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking: 2024-06-23
Released: 2024-06-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12768, CASH OR SURETY, $1770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALKER, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-06-23
Released: 2024-06-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12766, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAMERON, BENJAMIN DALE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-06-23
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALFARO, JOSE CRUZ
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12769, CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
FREDERICK, ALICIA RYANA
Age: 21
Address: NORFOLK, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12767, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT