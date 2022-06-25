Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 24 – June 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAYHEW, DERRIK A
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9793, CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORENO, TIMOTHY
Age: 22
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking: 2022-06-24
Released: 2022-06-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9792, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9792, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor