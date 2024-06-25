Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 24 – June 25, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JAHN, ALAINA DANIELLE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-06-24
Released: 2024-06-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12776, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
DANTONIO, ALEYNA CHRISTINE
Age: 25
Address: CAVE JUNCTION, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12779, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
GIORGIS, STEPHEN JOSEPH
Age: 70
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12778, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FINCH, NATHANIEL ALLEN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12777, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
BENGE, CARLOS TIMOTHY
Age: 45
Address: CARROLLTON, TX
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BROWN, BRAYDAN CHANTAL
Age: 26
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARMENTA SERRANO, MANUEL
Age: 53
Address: CASA GRANT, AZ
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST
Age: 33
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FRANKLIN, JORDAN ROY
Age: 21
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 5 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12771, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court