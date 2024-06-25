Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 24 – June 25, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JAHN, ALAINA DANIELLE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-06-24

Released: 2024-06-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12776, CASH OR SURETY, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

DANTONIO, ALEYNA CHRISTINE

Age: 25

Address: CAVE JUNCTION, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12779, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

GIORGIS, STEPHEN JOSEPH

Age: 70

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12778, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

FINCH, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12777, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

BENGE, CARLOS TIMOTHY

Age: 45

Address: CARROLLTON, TX

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

 

BROWN, BRAYDAN CHANTAL

Age: 26

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARMENTA SERRANO, MANUEL

Age: 53

Address: CASA GRANT, AZ

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

 

GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 33

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FRANKLIN, JORDAN ROY

Age: 21

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 5 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12771, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

