Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 25 – June 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
EMERY, LAWRENCE DAVID
Age: 72 Address: SINCLAIR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-25 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11229, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARRERA CORONA, MARIO C
Age: 55 Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT