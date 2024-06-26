Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 25 – June 26, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

EATON, DENVER JAMES

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12784, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12785, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12786, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, ERIC RUDOLPH

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12782, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-28

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



TINIO, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: