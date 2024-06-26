Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 25 – June 26, 2024

0
2

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

EATON, DENVER JAMES

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12784, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12785, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12786, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 3 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, ERIC RUDOLPH

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12782, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-28

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

TINIO, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

