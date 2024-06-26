Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 25 – June 26, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
EATON, DENVER JAMES
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12784, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12785, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12786, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, ERIC RUDOLPH
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12782, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-06-25
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-28
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
TINIO, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT