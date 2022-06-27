Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 26 – June 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KOSTER, DAVID ALLEN
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9796, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
PASEK, NICHOLAS JEFFREY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2022-06-26
Scheduled Release: 2022-07-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILVERS, TONY SHANE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9795, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT