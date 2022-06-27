Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 26 – June 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KOSTER, DAVID ALLEN

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9796, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



PASEK, NICHOLAS JEFFREY

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2022-06-26

Scheduled Release: 2022-07-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SILVERS, TONY SHANE

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: