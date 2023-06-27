Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 26 – June 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

THOMPSON, BUD RANDOLF

Age: 60 Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking: 2023-06-26 Released: 2023-06-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11231, SURETY OR CASH, $1865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11231, SURETY OR CASH, $1865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Commercial Drivers Prohibited From Operating With Any Alcohol in System Status: PENDING, Bond: #11231, SURETY OR CASH, $1865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEDINA, JERRY ANTHONY

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-26 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, JOSHUA MONTELL

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-26 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: