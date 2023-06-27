Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 26 – June 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
THOMPSON, BUD RANDOLF
Age: 60 Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking: 2023-06-26 Released: 2023-06-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11231, SURETY OR CASH, $1865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11231, SURETY OR CASH, $1865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Commercial Drivers Prohibited From Operating With Any Alcohol in System
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11231, SURETY OR CASH, $1865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MEDINA, JERRY ANTHONY
Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-26 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, JOSHUA MONTELL
Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-26 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT