Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 26 – June 27, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WHITE, SYDNEE ANN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12790, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



RACHAU, WILLIAM EVERETT

Age: 36

Address: BAKER CITY, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12789, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12789, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12789, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12788, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



DOUGHERTY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: