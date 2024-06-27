Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 26 – June 27, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WHITE, SYDNEE ANN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12790, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
RACHAU, WILLIAM EVERETT
Age: 36
Address: BAKER CITY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12789, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12789, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12789, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12788, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
DOUGHERTY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12787, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT