Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 27 – June 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MONTOYA, LESLIE ANN

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11238, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Avoiding Traffic Device – Crash (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11237, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11238, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11236, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANSON, MICHAEL ROY

Age: 63 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD

No charges are listed.