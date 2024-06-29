Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 28 – June 29, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PAXTON JR, LARRY DEAN

Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAXTON SR, LARRY DEAN

Age: 70

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTIN

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-28

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12797, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



CORWIN, LARRY DEAN

Age: 65

Address: SPENCER, TN

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO