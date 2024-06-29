Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 28 – June 29, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PAXTON JR, LARRY DEAN
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PAXTON SR, LARRY DEAN
Age: 70
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEFEVRE, DANIEL AUSTIN
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-28
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12797, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
CORWIN, LARRY DEAN
Age: 65
Address: SPENCER, TN
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO