Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 29 – June 30, 2023

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RICHARDSON, TIMOTHY REECE

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-06-29 Released: 2023-06-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11249, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11252, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

DUGAN, ASHLEY NOELLE

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-29 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11251, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANDERSON, LOREN IRVING

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11250, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NORTON, ANTHONY ALLEN

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-29 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

