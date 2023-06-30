Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 29 – June 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RICHARDSON, TIMOTHY REECE
Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-06-29 Released: 2023-06-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11249, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11252, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
DUGAN, ASHLEY NOELLE
Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-29 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11251, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, LOREN IRVING
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11250, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NORTON, ANTHONY ALLEN
Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-29 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT