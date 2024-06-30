Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 29 – June 30, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MASER, KENDAHL PAIGE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRUNGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #12804, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12804, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARKER, AIDAN CURTIS

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12802, CASH OR SURETY, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12805, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LYDAY, KHELSEY RAYE

Age: 31

Address: BEND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WESCOTT, RICHARD ALLAN

Age: 44

Address: FLORENCE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: