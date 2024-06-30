Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 29 – June 30, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MASER, KENDAHL PAIGE
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRUNGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12804, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12804, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARKER, AIDAN CURTIS
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEWIS, NEIL RUSSELL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12802, CASH OR SURETY, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12805, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LYDAY, KHELSEY RAYE
Age: 31
Address: BEND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WESCOTT, RICHARD ALLAN
Age: 44
Address: FLORENCE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT