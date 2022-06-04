Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 3 – June 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SMITH, RONALD TILMON
Age: 69
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
SWIATEK, ULYSSES GRANT
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9721, SURETY OR CASH, $2215, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9721, SURETY OR CASH, $2215, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9721, SURETY OR CASH, $2215, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 41 Mph and Above
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9721, SURETY OR CASH, $2215, Court: RS Municipal Court
