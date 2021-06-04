Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 3 – June 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCDANIEL, TERRY ARLO
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-06-03
Released: 2021-06-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8178, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
ORTEGA GUZMAN, JOSE MANUEL
Age: 25
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-06-03
Arresting Agency: ICE
