Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 3 – June 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STINCHCOMB, PETER FRANCIS

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-06-03 Released: 2023-06-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11143, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11143, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

STONE, JAYNA MARIE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #11144, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, BRADLEY R

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: