Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 3 – June 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STINCHCOMB, PETER FRANCIS
Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-06-03 Released: 2023-06-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11143, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11143, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STONE, JAYNA MARIE
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11144, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, BRADLEY R
Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT