Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 30 – July 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BALLS, KEEGAN SCOTT
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9802, CASH, $445, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUNCAN, DENNIS M
Age: 38
Address: ROOSEVELT, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-06-30
Scheduled Release: 2022-12-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
BLUEMEL, WILLMA D
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANDERS, CORY SCOTT
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2022-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT