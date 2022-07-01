Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 30 – July 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BALLS, KEEGAN SCOTT

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9802, CASH, $445, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUNCAN, DENNIS M

Age: 38

Address: ROOSEVELT, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-06-30

Scheduled Release: 2022-12-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



Sponsor

BLUEMEL, WILLMA D

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANDERS, CORY SCOTT

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2022-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: