Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 30 – July 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MERRILL, RANDI MICHELLE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



EVANS, JORDAN ANDREW

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11257, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



AMADIO, MELISSA ANN

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Scheduled Release: 2023-10-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11255, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: