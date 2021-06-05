Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4 – June 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOUT, BRANDI JORDAN
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT