Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4 – June 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

